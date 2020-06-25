Manitoba parents call for more clarity from provincial government on school reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government unveiled its plans to bring students back to school this fall, but some parents say they need more information.

The Manitoba Association of Parent Councils say they want more information on the plans, including options for students and families with underlying health conditions, or who are struggling with anxiety.

“We’re definitely glad to see children going back to school in the fall, but we still have some apprehension as to how things will roll out as far as if children are immune compromised,” Manitoba Association of Parent Councils executive director Brenda Brazeau told Global News.

“We didn’t get a thorough explanation as to how that will work.”

Read more: Manitoba schools given 3 options for reopening in September

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be a difficult year. The anxiety is there but until we’re back in the school we’re not really going to see the full-blown effect of everything,” Brazeau said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I think what has to happen is we have to give the opportunity to those students who do struggle with anxiety and stress and mental health issues, they need to have that opportunity to work from home. Especially if a member of their family is immune compromised, that’s even more of a stress.”

Brazeau says they also want details on a potential contingency plan if we see a second wave of COVID-19 while students are back in class.

Public health officials reiterated again Thursday that parents need to keep their children at home if they’re sick, and parents should get backup child-care plans in place.

“That’s not a realistic request,” Chandra Bolianaz said, who is a mother of three.

“Kids get sick at the drop of the hat. It’s 7 in the morning and your kid wakes up with the flu, you’re asking to have backup child care on hand for the 250 days a year they go to school. It’s a little bit tougher than just, ‘well you have two months to figure it out.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Bolianaz said although she has questions about the upcoming plan, she is looking forward to having her kids back in class.

“They’ve already been out of school for so long, any more delays and you’re going to see kids falling behind,” she said.

“So I’m really happy to see that we’re going back.”

3:44 Economics professor discusses Manitoba Job Restart program Economics professor discusses Manitoba Job Restart program