Orphaned bear cubs rescued by Manitoba conservation officers

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of orphaned black bear cubs have been rescued by Manitoba conservation officers after residents in the Gilbert Plains, Man., area alerted them to the animals’ presence.

The province said the cubs were spotted wandering for several days and weren’t likely to survive on their own.

The three cubs. Manitoba Black Bear Rescue

Read more: Winnipeg police warn of bear in Charleswood

Story continues below advertisement

With the help of local residents, the cubs were captured safely and moved to the Black Bear Rescue Manitoba rehab facility in Stonewall.

Anyone who sees orphaned or injured wildlife is encouraged to call their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office or the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.

2:06 Season of Giving: Polar Bear Rescue & Care Program Season of Giving: Polar Bear Rescue & Care Program