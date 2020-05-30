Winnipeg police warn of bear in Charleswood

Winnipeg police say officers are in Charleswood searching for a bear.
Police say a bear was spotted near the 600 block of Pepperloaf Crescent near Rannock Avenue.
Officers are urging people to avoid the area at this time.
Police Cst. Rob Carver says it’s a mature black bear that officers have been able to locate after being called to the area around 9:50 a.m.
“It had been up and down a number of trees. Right now it’s in a yard,” he said.
“We just want to make sure it’s in a yard and we want to make sure everyone is safe.”
Carver says officers are waiting for Manitoba Conservation.
