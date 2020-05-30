Winnipeg police warn of bear in Charleswood

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say officers are in Charleswood searching for a bear.

Police say a bear was spotted near the 600 block of Pepperloaf Crescent near Rannock Avenue.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area at this time.

Police Cst. Rob Carver says it’s a mature black bear that officers have been able to locate after being called to the area around 9:50 a.m.

“It had been up and down a number of trees. Right now it’s in a yard,” he said.

“We just want to make sure it’s in a yard and we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carver says officers are waiting for Manitoba Conservation.

Well if Charleswood didn't seem cottage country enough, we now have bears. Meet Charlie The Bear. He's taken refuge on a street called Pepperloaf. #CharleswoodBear #CharlieTheBear pic.twitter.com/0GZWLsWy5m — Tyler Walsh (@walsht) May 30, 2020