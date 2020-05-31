Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Bear in Winnipeg neighbourhood back in wild, unharmed: Conservation

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 10:36 am
The Charleswood bear plays with the crowd as it remained in a resident's tree late into the afternoon Saturday.
The Charleswood bear plays with the crowd as it remained in a resident's tree late into the afternoon Saturday. Tyler Walsh / Twitter

A black bear that caused quite a commotion in a Winnipeg neighbourhood left the area Saturday without harming anyone, or itself according to Manitoba conservation.

Around 10 a.m., police were called to the Charleswood area for reports of a bear near Pepperloaf Crescent and Rannock Avenue.

Police say the bear went up and down a number of trees, before lodging itself in one particular specimen for hours in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The scene was handed off to Manitoba conservation officers, who arrived with a bear trap, and were trying to safely remove it from the tree and move it elsewhere.

Police say the bear was too high in the tree to tranquilize, so officers had to wait it out instead.

READ MORE: Bear safety tips: what to do if you spot a bear

A statement from Manitoba conservation on Sunday morning says the bear left the tree late in the evening and began walking out of the area.

Officers followed it northwest of the Charleswood area along the Assiniboine River corridor until after midnight.

–With files from Amber McGuckin.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegWildlifeBearManitoba ConservationCharleswoodBear In TreeManitoba Conservation and ClimateBear in a treeBear In The Citycharleswood bearWinnipeg bearbear in CharleswoodTree Bear
Flyers
More weekly flyers