Bear in Winnipeg neighbourhood back in wild, unharmed: Conservation

A black bear that caused quite a commotion in a Winnipeg neighbourhood left the area Saturday without harming anyone, or itself according to Manitoba conservation.

Around 10 a.m., police were called to the Charleswood area for reports of a bear near Pepperloaf Crescent and Rannock Avenue.

Police say the bear went up and down a number of trees, before lodging itself in one particular specimen for hours in the afternoon.

4:45pm update: Bear still in tree. pic.twitter.com/K58kd7PJN6 — Tyler Walsh (@walsht) May 30, 2020

The scene was handed off to Manitoba conservation officers, who arrived with a bear trap, and were trying to safely remove it from the tree and move it elsewhere.

Police say the bear was too high in the tree to tranquilize, so officers had to wait it out instead.

A statement from Manitoba conservation on Sunday morning says the bear left the tree late in the evening and began walking out of the area.

Officers followed it northwest of the Charleswood area along the Assiniboine River corridor until after midnight.

–With files from Amber McGuckin.