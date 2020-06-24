Calgary Stampede announces 10 days of grab-and-go food events in July

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Calgary Stampede may be cancelled but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to forego your favourite midway treats.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Stampede announced that in lieu of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, there will be 10 days of grab-and-go food events.

“It’s hard to imagine a July in Calgary without a Stampede pancake breakfast, mini-donuts and other midway treats,” Calgary Stampede president Dana Peer said. “I’m extremely excited to share that enjoying all three of those Stampede staples will be possible this July.”

Officials say the food events will allow Calgarians to enjoy the treats they love in a safe and controlled environment.

Story continues below advertisement

Attendees will be able to feed their sweet tooth with a mini donut drive-thru, a pancake breakfast drive-thru and a Stampede food truck rally offering both sweet and savory sweets.

“We hope there’s a little taste of Stampede for everyone this year until we can gather together again in 2021,” Peers said. Tweet This

Access to the grab-and-go events will only be provided to those in vehicles. Officials say people won’t be allowed to participate if they’re on a bicycle, scooter, walking or using an alternative transportation mode.

Additionally, no gathering, parking or tailgating will be allowed on Stampede Park due to current restrictions on mass gatherings.

Officials with the Calgary Stampede were forced to cancel the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth this year due to COVID-19.

Learn more about the featured food

Mini-donut drive-thru

Officials with the Stampede are encouraging Calgarians to celebrate the Stampede spirit this year while still practicing safe social distancing. George Rose/Getty Images

Purchasing in advance isn’t necessary, but if you do, you’ll receive two free gate admissions to Sneak-a-Peek at the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

Story continues below advertisement

Stampede food truck rally

A Poutine Corn Dog at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Saturday, July 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Get a taste of the midway from corn dogs to cotton candy from YYC food trucks, which will be selling classic Stampede treats.

BMO Kids’ Day pancake drive-thru

Pancakes are cooked at the annual Premier’s Stampede Breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 11, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

Taking place on Wednesday, July 8, the Stampede will be serving up free pancakes via a drive-thru

Story continues below advertisement

2020 Calgary Stampede grab-and-go schedule

Saturday, July 4

Stampede food truck rally

Stampede Park

Noon – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Stampede food truck rally

Stampede Park

Noon-9 P.M.

Monday, July 6

Mini donut drive-thru

Stampede Park

Noon – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

Mini donut drive-thru

Stampede Park

Noon – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

BMO Kids Day drive-thru pancake breakfast

Stampede Park

9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Mini donut drive-thru

Stampede Park

Noon – 9 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Mini donut drive-thru

Stampede Park

Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Mini donut drive-thru

Stampede Park

Noon – 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement