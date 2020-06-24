Menu

Thousands still without power after storms sweep across Quebec

Posted June 24, 2020 10:41 am
Thousands are still without power after severe weather Tuesday night across Quebec. Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Thousands are still without power after severe weather Tuesday night across Quebec. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Kalina Laframboise/Global News

Thousands of Quebecers were without power this morning after powerful storms swept through the province.

As of 9 a.m., Hydro-Québec reported there were more than 23,300 customers without power, with most located in Montreal and the surrounding Montérégie and Lanaudière regions.

Read more: Severe weather knocks out power for thousands of Montrealers

The number represents an improvement from the peak of the thunderstorms, when tens of thousands of Quebecers were in the dark.

Hydro-Québec tweeted Tuesday evening to say its crews were on the ground working to restore power.

Much of the province has been experiencing a heat wave in the past few days, with temperatures soaring into the 30s.

How to calm your dog during a thunderstorm
How to calm your dog during a thunderstorm

Environment Canada removed its heat warnings Tuesday night, and is predicting more seasonal temperatures in the days to come.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaPower OutageMontreal weatherHydro-QuebecPower Failure
