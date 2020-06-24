Thousands still without power after storms sweep across Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Quebecers were without power this morning after powerful storms swept through the province.

As of 9 a.m., Hydro-Québec reported there were more than 23,300 customers without power, with most located in Montreal and the surrounding Montérégie and Lanaudière regions.

The number represents an improvement from the peak of the thunderstorms, when tens of thousands of Quebecers were in the dark.

Hydro-Québec tweeted Tuesday evening to say its crews were on the ground working to restore power.

Les conditions météorologiques ont causé de nombreuses pannes dans plusieurs régions de la province. Nos équipes sont en action et tentent de rétablir le service le plus rapidement possible. Merci de votre compréhension. — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) June 24, 2020

Much of the province has been experiencing a heat wave in the past few days, with temperatures soaring into the 30s.

Environment Canada removed its heat warnings Tuesday night, and is predicting more seasonal temperatures in the days to come.