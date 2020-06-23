Menu

Severe weather knocks out power for thousands of Montrealers

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 9:00 pm
Torrential rain falls in Montreal.
Thousands of Montrealers are in the dark after heavy rainfall Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

Heavy rainstorms that rolled through Montreal late Tuesday afternoon have left thousands of Hydro-Québec customers in the dark.

As of 8 p.m., more than 40,000 clients in the Montreal area, including Laval, were without power.

Major outages were reported in the West Island at around 6:44 p.m.

Hydro-Québec says meteorological conditions have caused power outages in several other regions across the province. Crews are reportedly on the ground, working to restore power to affected areas as quickly as possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued by Environment Canada for the Montreal area and Laval ended at 8 p.m.

