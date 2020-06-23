Severe weather knocks out power for thousands of Montrealers

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rainstorms that rolled through Montreal late Tuesday afternoon have left thousands of Hydro-Québec customers in the dark.

As of 8 p.m., more than 40,000 clients in the Montreal area, including Laval, were without power.

Major outages were reported in the West Island at around 6:44 p.m.

Hydro-Québec says meteorological conditions have caused power outages in several other regions across the province. Crews are reportedly on the ground, working to restore power to affected areas as quickly as possible.

Les conditions météorologiques ont causé de nombreuses pannes dans plusieurs régions de la province. Nos équipes sont en action et tentent de rétablir le service le plus rapidement possible. Merci de votre compréhension. — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) June 24, 2020

A severe thunderstorm warning issued by Environment Canada for the Montreal area and Laval ended at 8 p.m.

