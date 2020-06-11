Strong winds leave 110,000 Hydro-Québec customers in the dark

Send this page to someone via email

Strong gusts of wind have led to power outages in several regions of southern Quebec on Thursday afternoon.

There are more than 110,000 customers in the dark, according to Hydro-Québec. Affected regions include Montreal, the south shore and the Laurentians.

Hydro-Québec said in a statement its crews are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible in all affected areas.

“Linemen are already working to restore the service,” the public utility said. “However increasing winds make their task more difficult.”

Winds in Montreal reached up to 71 km/h on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

