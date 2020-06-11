Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds leave 110,000 Hydro-Québec customers in the dark

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 2:33 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 3:32 pm
Hydro-Québec said its crews are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible in all the affecte regions.
Hydro-Québec said its crews are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible in all the affecte regions. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Strong gusts of wind have led to power outages in several regions of southern Quebec on Thursday afternoon.

There are more than 110,000 customers in the dark, according to Hydro-Québec. Affected regions include Montreal, the south shore and the Laurentians.

READ MORE: Quebec unveils measures to help tenants during housing crunch complicated by COVID-19 crisis

Hydro-Québec said in a statement its crews are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible in all affected areas.

“Linemen are already working to restore the service,” the public utility said. “However increasing winds make their task more difficult.”

Winds in Montreal reached up to 71 km/h on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Montreal weatherElectricityHydro-Quebecpower outagesWindsMontreal power outage
Flyers
More weekly flyers