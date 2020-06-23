Coronavirus: Nova Scotia goes two straight weeks with no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

It’s now been 14 days since Nova Scotia has seen a new case of the novel coronavirus.

In a news release, the province said no new cases were identified on Monday. The last new case was identified on June 9.

“We have gone two weeks without a new case of COVID-19 and that is because of the efforts of Nova Scotians,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“But we can’t get complacent. Please continue to follow the public health measures and stay safe. Please contact 811 if you have symptoms.” Tweet This

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 307 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,530 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.