Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia goes two straight weeks with no new cases

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 11:56 am
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks at a press briefing in Halifax on Thursday, June 18, 2020. .
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks at a press briefing in Halifax on Thursday, June 18, 2020. . Government of Nova Scotia

It’s now been 14 days since Nova Scotia has seen a new case of the novel coronavirus.

In a news release, the province said no new cases were identified on Monday. The last new case was identified on June 9.

“We have gone two weeks without a new case of COVID-19 and that is because of the efforts of Nova Scotians,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“But we can’t get complacent. Please continue to follow the public health measures and stay safe. Please contact 811 if you have symptoms.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 0 active coronavirus cases

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 307 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,530 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

