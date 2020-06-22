Nova Scotia reports 0 active coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has gone 13 days without a single reported new case of the novel coronavirus.

Monday marks the first day without any active cases in the province since the virus broke out March 19.

1:52 Preparing for the second wave of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Preparing for the second wave of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia also reports one new death related to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

A man in his 60s died several weeks ago, but his death was under investigation to determine if COVID-19 was a factor. He also had underlying medical conditions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“My thoughts are with this individual’s family and loved ones who are grieving these last few days and weeks,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release. “This virus has taken a lot from us, but we will stay vigilant in our fight to protect Nova Scotians as we work to reopen our province.”

Sunday, the Halifax QEII hospital conducted 355 tests for COVID-19.

To date, the province has had 1,061 confirmed cases and 51,242 negative tests. It also reports 63 total deaths relating to COVID-19 complications.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.