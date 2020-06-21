Coronavirus: Nova Scotia marks 12 straight days with no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has made it 12 days in a row without identifying any new coronavirus cases.

In a news release Sunday, the provincial government said no new cases were identified on Saturday. The last new case was noted on June 9.

There is currently one active case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

“I hope Nova Scotians were able to reconnect with their loved ones and enjoy the outdoors this weekend,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “Thank you to all Nova Scotians for their hard work — it has not been easy, but our efforts are paying off.

“Please continue to be safe and follow public health advice.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,111 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and one active COVID-19 case.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

