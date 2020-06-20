Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases for the 11th day

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19, with only one active case remaining as of Saturday.

The last new case was identified on June 9, according to the province.

“As we head into the official start of summer with another straight day of no new cases of COVID-19, I want to congratulate the many graduates who are finding new ways to celebrate this year,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release.

“Please enjoy this important time with your friends and family responsibly. While we’ve been able to loosen restrictions, it is important that everyone remains vigilant about following the public health protocols.”

The province said there are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 50,825 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and one active COVID-19 case.

Cases have occurred in people ranging in age from under 10 to over 90. The province said 998 cases are now resolved. Two people are currently in hospital, one of who is in the ICU.

One patient’s COVID-19 infection is considered resolved but they remain in hospital.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 472 Nova Scotia tests on Friday, June 19 and is operating 24-hours.