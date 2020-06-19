Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases Friday, active cases drop to 1

Send this page to someone via email

Friday marks the 10th day of no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with only one active case remaining, according to the government.

The province said in a statement that the last new case was identified on June 9.

“I’m very encouraged by our progress. We’ve achieved this because Nova Scotians have taken this virus seriously and followed public health protocols and advice,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“Please enjoy this beautiful weather and time with your friends and family responsibly. While we’ve been able to loosen restrictions, it is important that everyone remains vigilant.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 543 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday and is operating 24 hours.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19, according to the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 50,540 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and one active COVID-19 case.

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 range in age from under 10 to over 90.

The province said 998 cases are now resolved. Two people are currently in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

“One patient’s COVID-19 infection is considered resolved, but they remain in hospital,” said the province.