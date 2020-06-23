Possible COVID-19 case reported in Quebec’s National Assembly

Send this page to someone via email

An employee of the parliamentary wing of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) has experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and will be tested for the virus that causes the disease.

The news surprised the National Assembly on Tuesday. A detailed study of Bill 44 on the Green Fund, in which this employee participated, had to be cancelled for the day.

The chair of the transport and environment committee, Agnès Grondin, said she was postponing the work until next Thursday “taking into account the agreement that was made between the leaders.”

The PLQ informed the other parties at 9:35 a.m. by email.

“My whip has just informed me of their exchanges with the office of the president. The researcher at PL 44 would have had symptoms this morning, she will go to take the COVID test,” wrote Anik Montminy, director of the cabinet of the parliamentary leader of the official Opposition.

“I don’t know any more at this time. The deputies who were in her presence respected the rules of distance, but we don’t want to take a chance, some of them are older (M. Birnbaum and M. Leitao).”

The day before, Prime Minister François Legault, several ministers, journalists and employees of the National Assembly were at the National Assembly for the announcement of the cabinet reshuffle.