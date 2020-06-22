Quebec enters next stage of coronavirus recovery as several sectors reopen

Send this page to someone via email

After three months of restrictions and closures, several sectors are reopening in Quebec as the government continues to ease measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gyms, cinemas, concert venues, indoor pools and other indoor sports venues across the province have been given the green light to resume operations. A maximum capacity of 50 people is permitted for indoor gatherings.

Such venues will also be subject to physical-distancing measures, however, to contain COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Day camps are set to open for the summer season on Monday. The province has relaxed the social-distancing rule for children under the age of 16 to one metre instead of two.

In the Greater Montreal area, restaurant dining rooms are allowed to open again, though they will be operating at reduced capacity. Some restaurants have also chosen to wait to welcome clients back and remain closed.

Montrealers can also return their refundable bottles and cans as the recycling deposit program resumes in the region.

Quebec has been hit hardest by the health crisis, but the daily numbers of new cases and deaths are slowly starting to decline.

On Sunday, the province reported nine new deaths — its lowest tally since the pandemic first bore down in March. Quebec also recorded 92 new confirmed cases of the virus, raising the total to 54,766.

— With files from Global News’ Kwabena Oduro and the Canadian Press