Coronavirus: Montreal restaurants, gyms opening at their own pace

Mckibbins Irish Pub has been given the green light to reopen Monday after nearly four months of being closed.

Co-owners Sean O’Connell and Nick Pichereau say staff will be required to wear face shields and wash their hands frequently, and customers must wash their hands upon arrival. The servers will not be handing out drinks anymore; the tray will be presented to the clients and they will tell them which is there’s.

The capacity will also be cut by 50 per cent.

“This is one way we will limit the spread,” general manager Dave Ritchie told Global News.

“There is an app that we use as well through the government that has a daily checklist. We are just going to keep following it. At the end of the day, things will be different but we will make sure this is still the Mckibbins everybody loves.”

Quebec public health officials recommend that people wear masks when in stores or other businesses, that everyone maintains a two-metre distance, and that max capacity must be cut to at least 50 per cent.

Although many restaurants and gyms are allowed to reopen as of Monday, some places like S.P.A.R. Training in the West Island are waiting a little longer to welcome clients back.

“Peace of mind for me is important, peace of mind of my committee members is important,” owner Kevin Selman said. “I said let me take a week to make sure everything is running properly.”

Upon arriving at the gym, members and guests will be asked to sanitize there hands. A maximum of two people will be allowed in to the front area and must remain two metres apart. Others will be asked to wait outside until it’s their turn.

Locker rooms will allow a maximum of two or three people at a time but must remain two metres apart, and clients must coordinate showers with other members.

The gym is keeping a two-metre distance between equipment, limiting group sizes, movement and intergroup interaction. There will also be sanitizing stations throughout the gym, complete with spray, cloth wipes, sanitizer and disposable gloves, Selman said.

“These are just someone of the ways we feel that we can limit the spread, I think its better that we are waiting a week to make sure all the boxes are checked in terms of our safety measures. We expect all clients and staff to sanitize their hands before they head to the water dispenser, that way it’s safe for everyone to use and there’s no germs.”