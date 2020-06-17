Coronavirus: Quebec to allow gyms and other indoor sports venues to reopen on June 22

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec will allow gyms and other indoor sports venues to reopen on June 22 after they were forced to close due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Isabelle Charest, the province’s junior education minister, unveiled the next phase of the government’s recovery plan on Wednesday. This includes reopening beaches as well as indoor arenas and pools.

Quebec will also permit games for team sports, such as soccer, to resume next week.

There will be measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Charest said physical distancing must be respected, but accidental contact during games is allowed.

“This authorization is obviously good news, but we can’t take anything for granted,” she said. “Prudence and respect for the rules must be part of our new way of playing sports in the context of this pandemic.”

The move comes as the province continues to allow activities and businesses to gradually resume after three months of restrictions.

Quebec is the province hit hardest by the health crisis, but the number of new cases and hospitalizations is beginning to drop. As of Tuesday, there are 54,146 confirmed infections and 5,269 deaths linked to the virus.

— With files from the Canadian Press