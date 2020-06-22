Menu

Canada

Surprise cabinet shuffle in Quebec means Danielle McCann loses health portfolio

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2020 10:41 am
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann, left, and Quebec Premier Francois Legault walk to a daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann, left, and Quebec Premier Francois Legault walk to a daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault will carry out a major cabinet shuffle on Monday, as confirmed by La Presse canadienne.

This is a surprise shuffle since several observers of the political scene expected a shuffling of the cards later in the fall.

Danielle McCann loses health and inherits the higher education portfolio. Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, will therefore deal only with elementary and high schools.

It is Christian Dubé who will replace  McCann as health minister one of the most difficult positions to manage. Justice Minister Sonia LeBel will replace Dubé on the Treasury Board.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is inheriting the justice portfolio. He retains his responsibilities as parliamentary leader.

For her part, the International Relations Minister Nadine Girault is gaining ground. She will take over for Jolin-Barrette as immigration minister.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec politicsFrancois LegaultCoalition Avenir QuebecCAQSimon Jolin-BarretteDanielle McCannquebec cabinet shuffleNadine GiraultLegault government
