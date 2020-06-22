Surprise cabinet shuffle in Quebec means Danielle McCann loses health portfolio

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault will carry out a major cabinet shuffle on Monday, as confirmed by La Presse canadienne.

This is a surprise shuffle since several observers of the political scene expected a shuffling of the cards later in the fall.

Danielle McCann loses health and inherits the higher education portfolio. Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, will therefore deal only with elementary and high schools.

READ MORE: Quebec enters next stage of coronavirus recovery as several sectors reopen

It is Christian Dubé who will replace McCann as health minister one of the most difficult positions to manage. Justice Minister Sonia LeBel will replace Dubé on the Treasury Board.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is inheriting the justice portfolio. He retains his responsibilities as parliamentary leader.

Story continues below advertisement

For her part, the International Relations Minister Nadine Girault is gaining ground. She will take over for Jolin-Barrette as immigration minister.