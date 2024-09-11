SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin to announce run for party’s leadership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s energy reform bill begins as new session starts at National Assembly'
Quebec’s energy reform bill begins as new session starts at National Assembly
RELATED - It was back to work for Quebec's political class as the province's ministers and MNAs returned to the National Assembly. As the fall session kicks off, questions continue about Hydro-Quebec tariffs and all eyes are on the new energy minister. Global’s Franca Mignacca has the details.
Quebec Liberal Frédéric Beauchemin has decided to enter the race for his party’s leadership.

Beauchemin has an announcement planned for Friday in Trois-Rivières, Que. The Canadian Press has confirmed Beauchemin intends to run, after the news was first reported by Radio-Canada.

He will become the fourth contender vying to succeed Dominique Anglade, joining ex-Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, lawyer Marc Bélanger and Charles Milliard, the former president of the federation of Quebec chambers of commerce.

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is mulling a run but has not confirmed whether he will seek the leadership of the provincial party.

Beauchemin, who represents the Montreal riding of Marguerite-Bourgeoys, has already been endorsed by fellow legislature member Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, as well as former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitão.

The race officially starts in January, with the new leader to be announced in June 2025.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

