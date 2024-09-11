Quebec Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin to announce run for party’s leadership

See more sharing options

Quebec Liberal Frédéric Beauchemin has decided to enter the race for his party’s leadership.

Beauchemin has an announcement planned for Friday in Trois-Rivières, Que. The Canadian Press has confirmed Beauchemin intends to run, after the news was first reported by Radio-Canada.

He will become the fourth contender vying to succeed Dominique Anglade, joining ex-Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, lawyer Marc Bélanger and Charles Milliard, the former president of the federation of Quebec chambers of commerce.

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is mulling a run but has not confirmed whether he will seek the leadership of the provincial party.

Beauchemin, who represents the Montreal riding of Marguerite-Bourgeoys, has already been endorsed by fellow legislature member Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, as well as former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitão.

The race officially starts in January, with the new leader to be announced in June 2025.