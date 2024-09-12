Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Youri Chassin quits CAQ to sit as Independent after criticizing Legault’s government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 10:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says lack of motivation contributed to his resignation'
Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says lack of motivation contributed to his resignation
RELATED - Quebec Economy and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is officially saying goodbye to politics. The premier's long-time friend and colleague held his final news conference on Wednesday at the CAQ's caucus in Rimouski. Fitzgibbon's resignation comes at a time when some of his major projects have yet to be completed. Global's Franca Mignacca reports. – Sep 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec legislature member Youri Chassin has announced he’s leaving the Coalition Avenir Québec government to sit as an Independent.

He announced the decision shortly after writing an open letter criticizing Premier François Legault’s government for abandoning its principles of smaller government.

In the letter published in Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec, Chassin accused the party of falling back on what he called the old formula of throwing money at problems instead of looking to do things differently.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chassin says public services are more fragile than ever, despite rising spending that pushed the province to a record $11-billion deficit projected in the last budget.

He is the second CAQ member to leave the party in a little more than one week, after economy and energy minister Pierre Fitzgibbon announced Sept. 4 he would leave because he lost motivation to do his job.

Story continues below advertisement

Chassin says he has no intention of joining another party and will instead sit as an Independent until the end of his term.

Trending Now

He has represented the Saint-Jérôme riding since the CAQ rose to power in 2018, but has not served in cabinet.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s energy reform bill begins as new session starts at National Assembly'
Quebec’s energy reform bill begins as new session starts at National Assembly
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices