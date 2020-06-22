Vancouver mayor aims to abolish police street checks in city

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart wants to get rid of police street checks.

Street checks are when an officer approaches someone on the street who they believe could be involved in criminal activity or a suspicious circumstance.

After a release of VPD data revealed a disproportionate number of street checks by officers involved Indigenous and Black people, officers were required to limit their use of the method.

Compared to last year, Vancouver police say they’ve done 91 per cent fewer street checks in 2020.

Stewart, however, says that’s not good enough.

“I’ll be going forward to Vancouver city council and putting forward a motion that I’d like to see a vote on that would be for our official policy in Vancouver to call to the end of street checks,” he said.

Stewart says even though Vancouver police are doing fewer street checks, it’s still too many.

“We’re still conducting about 10,000 of these checks a year,” he said. “If this motion is adopted by council, and later passed by the police board, that would mean we would no longer do them at all.”

Vancouver police say street checks are valuable.

“Street checks are a valuable, proactive crime prevention tool for police, even though they are used infrequently,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in a statement.

She says they are not random or arbitrary checks. But Board Director of the Hogan’s Alley Society, Lama Mugabo, calls street checks racial profiling.

“For us it’s racial profiling,” Mugabo said. “Fou’re minding your own business and you’re stopped by a police officer, and this officer has a gun, and we don’t know the information collected how it’s gonna be used.

“It’s discriminatory, and it’s embarrassing that in 2020 we are still dealing with problems like this.”

Stewart’s motion will come before city council in two weeks.

