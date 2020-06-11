Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart expected to make announcement on city policing

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is expected to address the media on Thursday to respond to calls to reform the city’s police department.

Calls are growing to defund police departments and redirect that money to key social services following the death of George Floyd in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the BC Civil Liberties Association, Union of BC Indian Chiefs, and Hogan’s Alley Society called on Stewart, who also serves as the police board chair, to end police street checks, which they say disproportionately impact Black and Indigenous people.

The Vancouver Pride Society also announced that law enforcement are not welcome to participate in future parades and events.

There have also been calls for Vancouver police to wear body cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

Ron MacDonald, the director of B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, said he has resisted taking a position on the technology in the past, but now favours its use.

2:07 Mother of B.C. man who died after confrontation with VPD calls for police body cameras Mother of B.C. man who died after confrontation with VPD calls for police body cameras

Vancouver police say they are open to the idea, but noted challenges that would make implementing body cameras cost-prohibitive.

The news conference at 11:30 a.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Sarah MacDonald and Simon Little