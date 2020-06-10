Vancouver Pride pledges ‘removal of all law enforcement’ from 2020 events

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) says all law enforcement will be removed from its parade and festivals.

The organization issued a statement Wednesday, as it announced it would also be backing calls by the Black Lives Matter movement to defund police.

The move comes in the wake of continent-wide protests over racism, inequality and police accountability following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old U.S. Black man, during an arrest by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

“We know it is not enough to make an empty statement of solidarity. We know that Pride has not always focused on the needs and voices of oppressed communities, and that this has caused harm to members of our communities,” said the society in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Confronting anti-blackness, racism and white supremacy in our organization and within society at large requires tangible, actionable long-term commitments.”

Back in 2017, the society barred police from participating in the parade in uniform, with marked vehicles, or with weapons.

1:48 Vancouver police won’t wear uniforms in next year’s Pride Parade Vancouver police won’t wear uniforms in next year’s Pride Parade

The society now says “Law enforcement, including correctional officers, are not welcome to march in the Vancouver Pride Parade or exhibit at our festivals.”

Asked if the new policy includes off-duty and out of uniform officers, a spokesperson for the society said “our Pride week events are always free, public events.”

The society says it is also looking at ways to challenge the requirement that either organizations hire police to work large public events or that officers will show up to police un-permitted events.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has requested comment from Vancouver police.

In addition to the changes in its policy regarding police, the VPS says it is offering a new $5,000 bursary for anti-racism work, and committing to hire more queer, trans, Black, Indigenous and people of colour (QTBIPOC).

The society says it is also committing to all QTBIPOC and two-spirit performers and East Side Pride and Sunset Beach Main Stage shows.

Vancouver’s 2020 Pride event will eschew the traditional massive parade, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers have instead turned to a variety of digital events.