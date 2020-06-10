Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Vancouver Pride pledges ‘removal of all law enforcement’ from 2020 events

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 8:39 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 8:41 pm
Marchers carry a giant flag at the 2016 Vancouver Pride Parade.
Marchers carry a giant flag at the 2016 Vancouver Pride Parade. Simon Little / CKNW

The Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) says all law enforcement will be removed from its parade and festivals.

The organization issued a statement Wednesday, as it announced it would also be backing calls by the Black Lives Matter movement to defund police.

The move comes in the wake of continent-wide protests over racism, inequality and police accountability following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old U.S. Black man, during an arrest by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

“We know it is not enough to make an empty statement of solidarity. We know that Pride has not always focused on the needs and voices of oppressed communities, and that this has caused harm to members of our communities,” said the society in a statement.

READ MORE: Vancouver police can march in the Pride parade, but not in uniform, society says

Story continues below advertisement

“Confronting anti-blackness, racism and white supremacy in our organization and within society at large requires tangible, actionable long-term commitments.”

Back in 2017, the society barred police from participating in the parade in uniform, with marked vehicles, or with weapons.

Vancouver police won’t wear uniforms in next year’s Pride Parade
Vancouver police won’t wear uniforms in next year’s Pride Parade

The society now says “Law enforcement, including correctional officers, are not welcome to march in the Vancouver Pride Parade or exhibit at our festivals.”

Asked if the new policy includes off-duty and out of uniform officers, a spokesperson for the society said “our Pride week events are always free, public events.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Pride Parade arrives amid controversy over UBC, VPL exclusions

The society says it is also looking at ways to challenge the requirement that either organizations hire police to work large public events or that officers will show up to police un-permitted events.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has requested comment from Vancouver police.

In addition to the changes in its policy regarding police, the VPS says it is offering a new $5,000 bursary for anti-racism work, and committing to hire more queer, trans, Black, Indigenous and people of colour (QTBIPOC).

The society says it is also committing to all QTBIPOC and two-spirit performers and East Side Pride and Sunset Beach Main Stage shows.

Vancouver’s 2020 Pride event will eschew the traditional massive parade, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers have instead turned to a variety of digital events.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Lives MatterVPDPridePride ParadeVancouver Police DepartmentVancouver Pride ParadeVancouver Pridedefund policeno police pridepolice pridevancouver pride police
Flyers
More weekly flyers