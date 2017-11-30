Vancouver police can march in the Pride parade, but not in uniform, society says

The Vancouver Pride Society has finally settled a longstanding debate, only to face a new and even more daunting challenge.

After more than a year of consultation, the society announced Thursday that Vancouver police are welcome in the annual Pride parade, but not in uniform.

“We are asking police to participate in the parade,” Andrea Arnot, Vancouver Pride Society Executive Director said.

“Just not in uniform, with no marked vehicles and no weapons.”

Reaction has been swift.

Tom Stamatakis with the police union called the move “ridiculous,” saying it’s “the opposite of inclusion and undermines a lot of relationship building over many years. Not to mention catering to a group that seemingly does not even exist at moment.”

Arnot said the decision goes beyond concerns raised by Black Lives Matter activists last summer. She said Pride has spoken with many others, who point to negative encounters with police in the past.

“There are groups of people within that queer umbrella… who really feel triggered or traumatized by the uniform, the symbol of oppression that they faced in the past or perhaps in the present,” Arnot said.

“It’s been a long involved process and we feel like our decision wasn’t made just on a whim.”

But the Vancouver Pride Society could be facing even greater challenges.

Arnot told Global News that they’re running a deficit, the result of big bills from the City of Vancouver.

“Policing is a huge cost,” Arnot says. “It’s also things like re-routing buses and sanitation.”

Take the last two years, for example.

The Vancouver Pride society said the bill in 2016 was originally $125,000 — about four times what they were initially quoted.

That amount was reduced to $50,000 following negotiations with the city.

However, the bill for 2017 remains unpaid at $68,000.

Arnot said Pride parades elsewhere in Canada don’t face hefty city and policing bills like the ones in Vancouver.

Organizers are now trying to find ways to save money, but the deficit could mean that Pride festivities are significantly scaled down next year.