5 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, outbreak declared over in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan reported five new coronavirus cases on Monday as a community outbreak in Saskatoon was declared over.

Health officials said four of the new cases are in the far north and the other case is in Saskatoon.

It raises the overall total to 751, including two people from out-of-province who tested positive in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 95 cases are active, the highest number of active cases since May 22 when there were 99 active cases.

The majority of the active cases — 48 — are in the far north, with 34 in the south region, nine in Saskatoon and two in the north. There are no active cases in Regina or the central region.

Three people are in hospital — two in the south and one in Saskatoon. Health officials said no one is in intensive care.

Recoveries remained at 643 after no new recoveries were reported.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Saskatoon outbreak declared over

A community-transmitted outbreak in Saskatoon has been declared over by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The outbreak was declared on May 27 after two large family gatherings took place on different dates earlier in the month.

Gatherings were limited at the time to no more than 10 people in the same household or extended household.

The SHA said the affected families worked with them to control the spread of the coronavirus.

No fines were levied against the families as health officials said they opted instead to educate those involved in transmission risks.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

109 people are 19 and under

259 people are 20 to 39

237 are 40 to 59

125 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 452 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 157 are travel-related, 98 have no known exposure and 44 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 60,780 tests so far for the virus, up 720 from Sunday.

