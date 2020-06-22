Menu

Health

Phase 1 of Alberta mask program complete, 20M more coming in July

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 4:09 pm
Updated June 22, 2020 4:25 pm
Hinshaw says province wants to give citizens the opportunity to act responsibly before mandating masks
WATCH ABOVE: (June 19) Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses Alberta’s mask suggestion and why the province is not mandating the wearing of masks as of yet.

Alberta’s government announced Monday that it will be pausing its non-medical mask distribution program until July, following the handout of 20 million masks during the initial phase.

During that first phase, which launched on June 8, more than 14 million masks were handed out at fast food drive-thrus in the province, as well as six million additional masks that were directly shared with municipalities — including Calgary and Edmonton transit — as well as shelters, seniors organizations, Indigenous partners and places of worship.

Coronavirus: 20 million non-medical masks now available at Alberta drive-thrus

The 600 participating drive-thrus were at A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons locations, but, as of Monday, Albertans will not be able to collect masks at those locations until the second period of distribution is announced.

However, those who still need masks can call 211 to request a package, according to a government news release.

“Thank you to all our partners for helping our government distribute millions of non-medical masks to every corner of Alberta. No other province in Canada has accomplished such a feat,” said a statement from Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Alberta is distributing free non-medical masks at drive-thru locations.
Alberta is distributing free non-medical masks at drive-thru locations. Kevin Jesus, Global News

The government said it would be announcing more details around the July mask program in the next few weeks. The government expects to hand out an additional 20 million masks in the second phase.

Coronavirus: Should masks be mandatory? Alberta doctors, Hinshaw weigh in

The distribution of masks to areas without drive-thru access and First Nations will continue through the pause, following timelines set by those groups, according to the government.

In Alberta, health officials have not made non-medical use mandatory, but have said that they should be used when keeping a two-metre distance is not possible.

COVID-19: Group of Alberta doctors calls for mandatory use of masks
COVID-19: Group of Alberta doctors calls for mandatory use of masks

More information on mask use and where to get them can be found online. 

CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta CoronavirusCOVID-19 Masksalberta maskalberta mask programcoronavirus masks albertadrive-thru mask program
