Crews cleaning up derailed train in Saint John

Crews spent much of Monday cleaning up a train that derailed on the east side of Saint John over the weekend.
This is their second day clearing up the scene.
A CN Rail press release says the train derailed Saturday around 8 p.m. behind the Mediterranean Restaurant on Rothesay Ave.
It says eight cars derailed, including one that previously carried liquid sulphur, and several others containing wood chips and potash.
Some businesses were closed for part of the weekend, although CN says there was no danger to the public.
It also says there were no injuries.
The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
