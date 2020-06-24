Menu

Crews cleaning up derailed train in Saint John

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 9:29 am
Crews work to clean up a train which derailed in Saint John, New Brunswick.
Crews work to clean up a train which derailed in Saint John, New Brunswick. Tim Roszell/Global News

Crews spent much of Monday cleaning up a train that derailed on the east side of Saint John over the weekend.

This is their second day clearing up the scene.

A CN Rail press release says the train derailed Saturday around 8 p.m. behind the Mediterranean Restaurant on Rothesay Ave.

An empty tanker and cars carrying potash and woodchips left the tracks.
An empty tanker and cars carrying potash and woodchips left the tracks. Travis Fortnum

It says eight cars derailed, including one that previously carried liquid sulphur, and several others containing wood chips and potash.

Businesses closed as train derails Saturday in Saint John

Some businesses were closed for part of the weekend, although CN says there was no danger to the public.

It also says there were no injuries.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

 

