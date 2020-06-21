Businesses closed as train derails Saturday in Saint John

Crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up after a train derailed in Saint John Saturday evening.
A CN Rail employee says it happened around 8 p.m. – behind Mediterannean Restaurant on Rothesay Avenue (South of Rockwood Avenue).
Nearby businesses were closed for the evening as a precaution but reopened Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
Eight cars derailed — one an empty tanker previously filled with sulphur, the rest filled with potash and woodchips.
The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
