Businesses closed as train derails Saturday in Saint John

Crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up after a train derailed in Saint John Saturday evening.

A CN Rail employee says it happened around 8 p.m. – behind Mediterannean Restaurant on Rothesay Avenue (South of Rockwood Avenue).

Nearby businesses were closed for the evening as a precaution but reopened Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Eight cars derailed — one an empty tanker previously filled with sulphur, the rest filled with potash and woodchips.

An empty tanker and cars carrying potash and woodchips left the tracks. Travis Fortnum

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Nearby stores and streets were closed for much of the evening. Travis Fortnum / Global News