Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Businesses closed as train derails Saturday in Saint John

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 4:09 pm
Eight train cars left the tracks in Saint John on Saturday evening.
Eight train cars left the tracks in Saint John on Saturday evening. Travis Fortnum / Global News

Crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up after a train derailed in Saint John Saturday evening.

A CN Rail employee says it happened around 8 p.m. – behind Mediterannean Restaurant on Rothesay Avenue (South of Rockwood Avenue).

Nearby businesses were closed for the evening as a precaution but reopened Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Eight cars derailed — one an empty tanker previously filled with sulphur, the rest filled with potash and woodchips.

An empty tanker and cars carrying potash and woodchips left the tracks.
An empty tanker and cars carrying potash and woodchips left the tracks. Travis Fortnum

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Nearby stores and streets were closed for much of the evening.
Nearby stores and streets were closed for much of the evening. Travis Fortnum / Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashSaint JohnTrainTrain DerailmentDerailmentDerailedtanker carNB train derailmentSaint John train
Flyers
More weekly flyers