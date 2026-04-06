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Sports

8 years after Humboldt Broncos tragedy, work continues on permanent memorial

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2026 12:24 pm
1 min read
A memorial is displayed for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on the corner of highway 35 and highway 335 near Codette, Sask. on Saturday, April, 6, 2019. View image in full screen
A memorial is displayed for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on the corner of highway 35 and highway 335 near Codette, Sask. on Saturday, April, 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
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On the eighth anniversary of the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, the junior hockey team’s home city says work continues on a proper memorial.

A rookie driver of a semi-truck went through a stop sign at an intersection in rural Saskatchewan and into the path of the team’s bus on April 6, 2018.

Sixteen people died and 13 more were injured, sparking an outpouring of grief and tributes from around the world.

The Humboldt Broncos Memorial Committee says asphalt work for a parking lot and pathways at the site of the crash, near the town of Tisdale, is scheduled for this year.

It says the next phase of the memorial project will focus on building a monument to honour the lives lost.

Hockey sticks, messages and other items are seen at a memorial a week after the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus and a transport truck collided at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask. on April 6, 2018. View image in full screen
Hockey sticks, messages and other items are seen at a memorial a week after the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus and a transport truck collided at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask. on April 6, 2018. The city of Humboldt's manager says plans for a tribute centre to remember the 16 people kilTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

The City of Humboldt says it’s also continuing work with a second committee on a future recreation centre to honour the team.

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“Eight years later, we continue to carry the memory of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos with us in everything we do,” Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said in a news release Monday.

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“These projects are about more than remembrance; they are about creating spaces where families, residents and visitors can reflect, heal and feel connected.”

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League said it sends its deepest thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families and friends.

“Today and every day, the victims and survivors of that awful event are in the hearts of all of us,” it said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Humboldt Broncos survivor Ryan Straschnitzki, 8 years later'
Humboldt Broncos survivor Ryan Straschnitzki, 8 years later

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