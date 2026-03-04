Green Shirt Day continues 8 years after Humboldt Broncos crash

Send this page to someone via email

Monday would have been the 29th birthday for Logan Boulet had it not been for a tragedy eight years ago.

He played for the Humboldt Broncos and died following a collision that claimed the lives of 15 others alongside him.

Even as time goes on, the legacy of Logan has endured.

Green Shirt Day was founded after Logan made a heroic final act — becoming an organ donor.

Despite this important and lasting impact, his family still feels the void where he once was.

“It’s like Groundhog Day in the morning and like Groundhog Day at the end of the night,” said Toby Boulet, Logan’s father.

“Everything in the middle of the day changes, but the morning, you wake up the same way, Logan isn’t going to call me today. At nighttime, I haven’t called Logan today.”

Story continues below advertisement

For the Boulet family, some things may never return to the old normal, but they are at least thankful for the community in Lethbridge who rallied to support them.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The journey just continues on, and to know that people, after eight years, still support us — that’s important,” said Bernadine Boulet, Logan’s mother.

His name is known across Canada and, in fact, the world. It’s hard to measure, but it’s possible that the ripple effect of Logan’s final actions may have saved countless lives.

“Logan had the opportunity and indeed became an organ donor. He inspired so many people. We know for sure well over 150,000 people registered (as organ donors) right after that,” said Joyce Van Deurzen, executive director of the Kidney Foundation of Canada in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

This wasn’t something Logan or the Boulets asked for, but Bernadine says it’s good to know the conversations around organ donation have been brought into the mainstream with Green Shirt Day.

“We don’t always hear of the people who have been touched by organ donation and I think Green Shirt Day makes it so that those people have an opportunity to tell their stories and their journeys.”

Next month will mark eight years since the tragedy happened, but Toby is able to take solace in knowing Canada remembers his son as a good, kind and strong young man.

Story continues below advertisement

“The word legacy is wonderful, but is it a legacy of evil you’re leaving behind or a legacy of good? What’s your legacy? Everyone wants to have a legacy. Well, Logan has left behind a legacy of kindness.”

Green Shirt Day will take place on April 7, with events planned at Lethbridge’s Logan Boulet Arena. There will also be events in Calgary and all across Canada.