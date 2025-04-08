Saskatchewan announces major milestone in organ and tissue donation on Green Shirt Day

Send this page to someone via email

It was seven years ago when the Humboldt Bronco’s bus crash stunned the nation, but out of the tragedy came a movement that changed the way people view organ donation.

Logan Boulet was one of 16 people who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He was a registered organ donor, had spoken to his family about his wishes, and in death, improved the lives of six others.

His selfless act inspired nearly 150,000 Canadians to register as organ donors, and it became known as the Logan Boulet Effect, sparking Green Shirt Day.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As Saskatchewan commemorated Green Shirt Day on April 7, the province looked to highlight the importance of organ and tissue donation.

According to a recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, Saskatchewan has achieved the highest rate of deceased organ donors in the entire country, with 28.9 donors per population of one million.

Story continues below advertisement

That aligns with the spike seen in 2023, where the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Organ Donation program saw an increase of 75 per cent in deceased organ donors that calendar year, compared to years past.

The province has committed an additional $319,000 in funding for the Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant program in the 2025-26 budget, with a nearly $4.3 million investment for kidney health programs across Saskatchewan.

More information on this story can be viewed in the video at the top of the page.