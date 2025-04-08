SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan announces major milestone in organ and tissue donation on Green Shirt Day

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 11:49 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan announces major milestone in Organ and Tissue Donation on Green Shirt Day
Green Shirt Day continues to be a powerful movement promoting organ and tissue donation across the country, sparked by Logan Boulet, a victim of the devastating Humboldt Broncos bus crash that took the lives of 16 players and staff. As Sarah Jones explains, organ and tissue donations continue to soar with Saskatchewan leading in the country.
It was seven years ago when the Humboldt Bronco’s bus crash stunned the nation, but out of the tragedy came a movement that changed the way people view organ donation.

Logan Boulet was one of 16 people who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He was a registered organ donor, had spoken to his family about his wishes, and in death, improved the lives of six others.

His selfless act inspired nearly 150,000 Canadians to register as organ donors, and it became known as the Logan Boulet Effect, sparking Green Shirt Day.

As Saskatchewan commemorated Green Shirt Day on April 7, the province looked to highlight the importance of organ and tissue donation.

According to a recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, Saskatchewan has achieved the highest rate of deceased organ donors in the entire country, with 28.9 donors per population of one million.

That aligns with the spike seen in 2023, where the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Organ Donation program saw an increase of 75 per cent in deceased organ donors that calendar year, compared to years past.

The province has committed an additional $319,000 in funding for the Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant program in the 2025-26 budget, with a nearly $4.3 million investment for kidney health programs across Saskatchewan.

More information on this story can be viewed in the video at the top of the page.

