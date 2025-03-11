Logan Boulet’s family honoured ahead of Green Shirt Day 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the April 7 anniversary of the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash, two Lethbridge parents were honoured for their tireless efforts in expanding and normalizing organ donations in Canada.

Toby and Bernadine Boulet’s son, Logan Boulet, was one of the victims of the Broncos nightmare in 2018. He was an organ donor and his death has inspired countless others to sign up as well.

“That day in April 2018 was a really hard day for us,” said Bernadine. “Just to know that people still support us, that people remember. When anybody passes away, you want to make sure you have a legacy, you hope that you have a legacy.

“We’re thankful that the people here in Lethbridge and southern Alberta continue to recognize that legacy and that Logan does have one.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're thankful that the people here in Lethbridge and southern Alberta continue to recognize that legacy and that Logan does have one."

Six people ended up getting organs from Logan. Green Shirt Day was created in his honour and it remains a day that defines selflessness.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kidney Foundation of Canada felt it was right to nominate the Boulet’s for King Charles III Coronation Medals following their seven years of dedicated work.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re so inspired by the legacy of Logan, but also the work his family has done ever since. It was a cause they didn’t ask to be a part of, it came into their lives,” said Joyce Van Deurzen, the executive director of the southern Alberta and Saskatchewan branch of the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

View image in full screen Logan Boulet donated his organs to six different people after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Supplied

Then, the Boulet’s were asked who they would like to have present the medals to them. It was a clear choice.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a no brainer. We’re going to ask Mayor Blaine (Hyggen) at our press conference because Blaine has done so much for our family. He was there, one of the ones who got the Adams arena renamed the Logan Boulet Arena. He decorates cookies, he answers the call every time,” said Toby.

For the mayor of Lethbridge, it was an emotional moment.

“They asked about presenting this medal. I thought ‘me’? How am I going to present this to these guys, you know?

“But, what an incredible, incredible honour because they’ve done so much.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But, what an incredible, incredible honour because they've done so much."

Hyggen says Logan’s life was cut far too short, but his heroic decision to donate his organs has been inspiring and life saving for the community.

“In death, there’s been some incredible life,” said Hyggen.

It’s all a reminder about the gravity of this life-saving gift.

“We know that other families don’t have to lose their loved ones. We need to move forward to have that culture of organ donation. That it’s the go to, the natural process that you’d do,” said Jan Clemis, a kidney transplant recipient.

“You don’t need your organs anymore, so if you’re loved one can donate their tissues, their corneas, their solid organs, that is just the natural and normal thing to do.”

Story continues below advertisement