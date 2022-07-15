Humboldt moving toward multi-million-dollar tribute centre for 2018 Broncos team

The City of Humboldt is working on a multi-million-dollar memorial for those who died in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The initiative is tapping into the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The city voted in early May with the hope the program would cover roughly 73 per cent of the cost ($25 million).

ICIP applications are a two-step process. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations reviews all applications on a province-wide basis before sending their recommended projects to the federal government for final approval.

“The needs identified through the feasibility studies illustrated that our growing community will need an additional ice surface, as well as conference and convention space, so we will evaluate our options to continue moving forward in planning for a new facility,” Mayor Behiel said.

The centre would be built as an extension of the current hockey rink, the Elgar Petersen Arena, where the SJHL Broncos currently play. It would honour the 16 players who died and 13 injured in the 2018 crash, featuring memorabilia and mementos from the team on constant display.

There are also plans for a second ice surface and community use purposes.

The council estimates the cost to be in the $35-million range.

“The significance of this project cannot be overlooked. The purpose and meaning of a Tribute Centre goes far beyond what some may imagine. It will not only meet the needs of the community, but also recognize the support from all over the world, the resiliency of the families and the community and be an appropriate tribute to those involved in the tragedy,” said Kurt Leicht, father of Jacob Leicht, one of the 16 players who lost their lives in the bus tragedy.

City of Humboldt director of community and leisure services Michael Ulriksen says it will be a means to inspire athletes and a place to remember those who died.

“It’s also something that’s far beyond our community. That was obvious after the crash played out, the story, the tragedy, it touched people across the country and the world,” said Ulriksen.

Toby Boulet, whose son Logan died in the crash, says if this is a way for the city of Humboldt to move on and remember those affected and who were lost, he would visit the new tribute centre as much as possible and be there for the ribbon-cutting.

“If they are going to take the time to make a tribute centre for my son and his teammates and make a memorial crash site, we need to be there to support the city of Humboldt,” Boulet said from his Lethbridge, Alta., home to Global News.

— With files from Brady Ratzlaff