Lawsuit by Humboldt Broncos’ families dismissed by judge

Send this page to someone via email

A judge in Saskatchewan has dismissed a lawsuit from families of the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

In his decision last week, Judge Graeme Mitchell of Court of King’s Bench in Regina says the families’ allegations are not sound in law and lack merit.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In 2018, 16 people were killed and 13 injured when a rookie trucker went through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, northeast of Saskatoon.

Families of four players and an assistant coach who were killed in the crash had sued the province, the truck driver, the trucking company and the motorcoach business used by the team.

They alleged the province knew the intersection had visibility problems but did nothing to fix it.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was sentenced to eight years in prison for dangerous driving offences, and he was ordered to be deported to India.