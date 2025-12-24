Menu

Canada

Lawsuit by Humboldt Broncos’ families dismissed by judge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
Mourners visit a memorial for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on the corner of highway 35 and highway 335 near Codette, Sask. on Saturday, April, 6, 2019. View image in full screen
Mourners visit a memorial for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on the corner of highway 35 and highway 335 near Codette, Sask. on Saturday, April, 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
A judge in Saskatchewan has dismissed a lawsuit from families of the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

In his decision last week, Judge Graeme Mitchell of Court of King’s Bench in Regina says the families’ allegations are not sound in law and lack merit.

In 2018, 16 people were killed and 13 injured when a rookie trucker went through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, northeast of Saskatoon.

Families of four players and an assistant coach who were killed in the crash had sued the province, the truck driver, the trucking company and the motorcoach business used by the team.

They alleged the province knew the intersection had visibility problems but did nothing to fix it.

The truck driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was sentenced to eight years in prison for dangerous driving offences, and he was ordered to be deported to India.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

