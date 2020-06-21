St. Boniface escape room pulls together to reopen as Phase 3 begins

Send this page to someone via email

With Phase 3 of the Manitoba’s reopening plan officially kicking in on Sunday, recreation businesses that have been closed due to coronavirus safety measures can once again open their doors.

However, gyms, escape rooms, cycling studios and other locations alike will need to abide by several new guidelines.

Get Out! Escape Rooms on Des Muerons Street is just one of numerous businesses chomping at the bit to welcome back customers, but even the owners are admitting things won’t feel like they used to.

The required participation waiver will now be available online for escape room-goers, and groups are being asked to wait inside their cars until they receive a call from the front desk. Both changes are being made to reduce contact between participants in different groups.

New signage on the door outside ‘Get Out! Escape Rooms’. Marek Tkach / Global News

All staff members at Get Out! will be wearing masks and gloves, with personal protective equipment also available to customers who request it.

“The biggest thing is the amount of sanitizing that occurs between groups. We have spaced out our bookings to allow more time for our staff to clean the rooms and sanitize all the high-touch items and surface areas,” says owner Joey Sabourin.

Three of their six escape rooms will be open starting Sunday, with online and phone bookings beginning to trickle in earlier this week.

Sabourin says reservations have been a little slower than what they’re used to.

“I think a lot of customers are a little bit cautious at the start.” Tweet This

“We have had a few inquiries from customers who are looking to book something sometime soon, so time will tell how well it develops,” Sabourin said.

The province says further opening of pools, spas, fitness clubs and gyms will be considered in the coming weeks.

Premier Brian Pallister said should public health deteriorate, phases may be scaled back.

