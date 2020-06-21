Coronavirus: No new cases in New Brunswick, active cases remain at 27

Send this page to someone via email

There are still 27 active cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick after the province reported no new known cases on Sunday.

In a news release, the province said the number of total confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 164. There have been 135 recoveries, including 14 related to the outbreak in the Campbellton region.

Two New Brunswickers have died as a result of complications related to the virus.

There are currently two patients in hospital, one of which in an intensive care unit.

As of Sunday, 40,490 tests have been conducted.

All areas of New Brunswick except the Campbellton region are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

The Campbellton region remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

