Surrey RCMP searching for pregnant woman missing since June 2

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 8:02 pm
Ashley Minshull, who is eight-months pregnant, hasn't been heard from since June 2. .
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a pregnant woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Ashley Minshull, 29, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on June 20 in the 13700 block of 92 Avenue.

Police and family are worried about her well-being.

Minshull is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six and about 185 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

She is eight months pregnant, and may be with an orange 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan with the B.C. licence plate KN957X.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

