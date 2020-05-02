Supporters search for B.C. woman missing under suspicious circumstances

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family of a B.C. woman missing under suspicious circumstances are gathering Saturday to search for her.

April Parisian, 45, of Spuzzum was last heard from on March 28.

Her red pickup truck and camper were located on the Abbotsford-Chilliwack border on April 16.

Her boyfriend, Paris Margesson, was inside and died of what police at the time described as a “self-inflicted wound” following an interaction with the Chilliwack RCMP.

That incident is under investigation by Abbotsford police and the Independent Investigations Office, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is leading the probe into Parisian’s disappearance.

“What makes this case suspicious is partly because of the events of April 16,” said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang.

“Our concern is that April may have met with foul play, that’s the reality that we just have to accept and we’re working our hardest to find her.”

Parisian’s brother Chad Hall told Global News he had seen his sister and Margesson in the weeks prior to her disappearance, and that everything appeared outwardly normal.

“He seemed like a nice guy,” he said.

“She obviously didn’t indicate any things at that time, but she had expressed through Facebook messaging and text messaging that he was kind of an abusive person, and stuff like that.”

On Saturday, supporters are meeting to scour the areas around the upper Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon, including Yale, Harrison Lake and as far inland as Sloquet Hot Springs.

Parisian’s brother Chad Hall said the group is focusing on places she and her boyfriend had gone to hike, fish, forage and camp.

“She was an amazing person, she had a heart of gold, she’d give the shirt off her back if she could,” he said.

Police are asking anyone who saw Parisian or her vehicle, a red Chevrolet 2500 with B.C. licence plate MX 8810, between March 28 and April 16 to contact them.

Parisian is described as 5-foot-7, between 240 and 280 pounds, with blue eyes and blond-ish hair.