Coronavirus: Ontario, Quebec add most new cases, while Atlantic provinces add none

Ontario and Quebec reported the most new coronavirus cases in Canada on Friday, while the Atlantic provinces continued to see no new cases.

Ontario announced 178 new coronavirus cases Friday, the majority of which were in the GTA, bringing the province’s total to 33,095.

Overall, the province’s new cases have been on the decline. It is the 12th day in a row less than 300 new cases have been reported and the sixth day in a row that new cases have been in the 100s.

The province also announced 11 more deaths, bringing its total to 2,564. Ontario has increased its testing drastically, adding 27,225 tests from yesterday to bring its total tests to 1,123,932.

Meanwhile, 28,250 Ontarians have recovered from the virus, which is 85 per cent of the total cases.

2:37 Coronavirus: Final plan on 2020-2021 Ontario school year coming in August Coronavirus: Final plan on 2020-2021 Ontario school year coming in August

Quebec announced 167 new cases and 35 more deaths (30 of which occurred before June 11), bringing the province’s totals to 54,550 cases and 5,375 deaths.

More than 64 per cent of the deaths in the province have been in long-term care facilities, but the province is looking to ease restrictions on some residents, such as allowing visitors inside for homes that do not have active cases.

In the Atlantic, Nova Scotia marked the 10th straight day with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and said that there is only one active case remaining out of its 1,061 cases total.

Premier Stephen McNeil says he is very encouraged by the progress but urged residents to act responsibly while they are enjoying the hot weather with their friends and family.

New Brunswick announced no new cases and that it will move to the next phase of its reopening, which will allow virtually every business in the province to reopen by next Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs says he expects his province’s economy to almost fully recover from the pandemic’s fallout by the fall or early next year.

1:49 Premiers still in talks about forming an ‘Atlantic bubble’ Premiers still in talks about forming an ‘Atlantic bubble’

P.E.I and Newfoundland reported no new cases, continuing their weeks-long streak.

In the prairies, Saskatchewan announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 716.

Seven of the new cases are in the Far North, which experienced a large outbreak earlier and currently has 35 active cases, and the other case is in Saskatoon.

Manitoba announced three new cases, bringing its total to 311 (11 of which are active) and seven deaths total. Officials warned that one of the new cases visited a restaurant in Blumenort, Man. while still symptomatic.

Alberta announced 46 new cases, bringing its total to 512. Twenty-four of the current cases can be linked back to two funerals in Alberta, with officials warning of group gatherings and recommending to wear masks.

In B.C., seven new cases were announced, bringing the total to 2,784.

Of the remaining 178 active cases, 11 were in hospital Friday, six of them in intensive care.

0:54 Hinshaw dicusses timing of Stage 3 of Alberta’s relauch strategy Hinshaw dicusses timing of Stage 3 of Alberta’s relauch strategy

More than 87 per cent of COVID-19 patients in B.C. have recovered, while 168 people have died. The province has gone a week with no new deaths.

No new cases were announced in the territories, where Yukon has 11 cases, Northwest Territories has five and Nunavut has none.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues, Aya Al-Hakim, Simon Little, Will Reimer, Thomas Piller, Kirby Bourne and The Canadian Press