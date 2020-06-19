178 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 33,095

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 178 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 33,095.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 12th day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the sixth day in a row with new cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,564, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 28,250 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,123,932 tests so far for the virus. This is up 27,225 tests from the previous day. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Friday’s report indicates the majority of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 56 new cases, Peel Region with 33, York Region with 13 and Durham with seven.

Outside of the GTA, Windsor-Essex reported 17 new cases and Simcoe Muskoka reported 15 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

The trend continues: for the sixth day in a row, Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 cases, with 178 new cases of #COVID19 or a 0.5% increase. With 246 resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases, with 68 fewer active cases today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 19, 2020

Having processed over 27,000 tests yesterday, Ontario continues to lead the country in daily #COVID19 testing. With a population more than three times their size, we’re very quickly catching up to Alberta in cumulative tests per capita, the only province ahead of Ontario. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 19, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

14,984 people are male.

17,838 people are female.

1,475 people are 19 and under.

9,335 people are 20 to 39.

10,126 people are 40 to 59.

6,400 people are 60 to 79.

5,747 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 21,479 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 331 patients (down by 20 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 82 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 65 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by five).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,799 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of two deaths, and there are 66 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 320 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 371 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

