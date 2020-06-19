Coronavirus: City of Montreal puts cooling measures in place during heatwave

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal is officially going through its second heatwave this spring and while many city facilities have been closed due to the coronavirus health crisis, locals will have somewhere to go to get some relief.

Weekend temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s along with punishing humidity.

As of Saturday, several public pools across the city will reopen, allowing people to take a dip to cool down, but things are going to look a little different.

Public health measures will apply, including physical distancing.

“You have to make sure that you don’t have any symptoms before you go there and that you are not in contact with someone who has COVID-19,” said Louise Desrosiers, Montreal Fire Department’s Division Chief.

People are recommended to have their bathing suits and sunscreen already on when they show up.

The city has also repurposed some public spaces such as libraries and turned them into air-conditioned cooling centres.

More splash pads across the city are also opening.

You can find what’s open in your area on the city’s new interactive map. ​

Air conditioners still being installed in CHSLDs

Nearly a month ago, when Montreal went through its first heatwave, officials rushed to install air conditioners in long-terms care homes. While that is happening, hundreds of units still need to be put in place.

“In the next week, we’ll probably be installing another 500 to 600 portable units,” said Luc Despatie, owner of Loue-Froid, an air-conditioning company.

Despatie’s crew is installing units in several CHSLDs across the city, he says it’s very hot inside.

“In some of these places it’s 35-40 degrees, so it’s really tough,” Despatie told Global News.

Those tough conditions compelled Leah Nasry to help.

She started a new initiative called A/C for seniors.

The initiative allows seniors to apply online to get a cooling unit in their CHSLDs or in their homes.

“We focus particularly on seniors who have a heart condition, COPD, asthma — things that heat can exacerbate,” Nasry said.

The authority responsible for the West Island’s long-term care homes says they still need to complete the installation of air conditioners in four of their institutions. They hope to be done by June 26.

Most other long-term care institutions on the island now have air conditioning installed.

–With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise