Heat warning in effect for Montreal

It’s going to be hot in southern Quebec for the rest of the week, as a heat wave warning is in effect for several regions, including Montreal.

Environment Canada upgraded its special statement to a heat warning on Thursday morning.

It warns that humidity will continue to rise, starting on Friday, and that the muggy weather will make for uncomfortable nights.

“The combined values of temperatures and humidity will produce humidex values between 35 and 40,” the weather agency said.

Environment Canada advises staying hydrated, wearing light clothing and limiting physical activity.

