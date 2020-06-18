Menu

Heat warning in effect for Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 9:49 am
A woman cools down in a water fountain as she beats the heat in Montreal, Monday, July 2, 2018.
A woman cools down in a water fountain as she beats the heat in Montreal, Monday, July 2, 2018. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

It’s going to be hot in southern Quebec for the rest of the week, as a heat wave warning is in effect for several regions, including Montreal.

Environment Canada upgraded its special statement to a heat warning on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Montreal in for heat, humidity over next 5 days

It warns that humidity will continue to rise, starting on Friday, and that the muggy weather will make for uncomfortable nights.

“The combined values of temperatures and humidity will produce humidex values between 35 and 40,” the weather agency said.

Environment Canada advises staying hydrated, wearing light clothing and limiting physical activity.

