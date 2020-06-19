Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to crash that split car in two

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are asking for more witnesses to come forward after a car crashed into a light pole and split in two.

Half of the silver Pontiac was wrapped around the pole, while the other half was lying several metres away.

The single-vehicle incident happened on Lakeshore Road near Crighton Road, close to Sun City Cherries, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday morning, police said the drive was the sole occupant and suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News the Pontiac was speeding before crashing into the pole.

“When she landed, she was in the middle of a parking lot at [a fruit farm], probably 60 to 70 feet away,” said Lori Placide. “She was still strapped to the car seat, but the car seat was outside the car.”

Said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy: “Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that speed was likely a factor in the crash.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP.