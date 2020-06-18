Vehicle split in two after crashing into light pole in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A car was split in half after crashing into a light pole in Kelowna, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m., at the intersection of Lakeshore and Crighton roads.

Half of the vehicle was wrapped around the pole, while the other half was lying several metres away.

The other half of the car that landed several metres away. Global News

A witness told Global News she saw the crash as she travelled along Lakeshore.

“It happened right in front of us,” said Lori Placide, who claimed the vehicle was speeding before it crashed.

“I don’t know if she was looking down when she hit the pole, but it completely severed the car in half.”

Placide said the half of the car that the driver was in came to a stop a ways away.

“When she landed, she was in the middle of a parking lot at [a fruit farm], probably 60 to 70 feet away,” said Placide.

“She was still strapped to the car seat, but the car seat was outside the car.”

Global News has reached out for more information.

