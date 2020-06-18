Menu

Motorcyclist airlifted after rope rescue from steep embankment near Fintry

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 7:02 pm
A rope rescue was needed to pull an injured cyclist from an embankment along Westside Road, just north of Fintry, on Thursday afternoon.
A rope rescue was needed to pull an injured cyclist from an embankment along Westside Road, just north of Fintry, on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews rescued a motorcyclist who went over a 40-foot embankment just north of Fintry on Thursday afternoon.

The incident along Westside Road, near Firwood Road, saw emergency crews stop traffic in both directions and the eventual arrival of an air ambulance.

A rope-rescue team pulled the north-bound motorcyclist to safety, and then into the waiting air ambulance.

The motorcylist was placed onto a stretcher after being pulled from the embankment.
The motorcylist was placed onto a stretcher after being pulled from the embankment.

An emergency official said the motorcyclist was conscious when he was loaded onto the helicopter.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to assist North Westside Fire Rescue.

A photo of the damaged motorcycle.
A photo of the damaged motorcycle.
