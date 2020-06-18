Motorcyclist airlifted after rope rescue from steep embankment near Fintry

Emergency crews rescued a motorcyclist who went over a 40-foot embankment just north of Fintry on Thursday afternoon.
The incident along Westside Road, near Firwood Road, saw emergency crews stop traffic in both directions and the eventual arrival of an air ambulance.
A rope-rescue team pulled the north-bound motorcyclist to safety, and then into the waiting air ambulance.
An emergency official said the motorcyclist was conscious when he was loaded onto the helicopter.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to assist North Westside Fire Rescue.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments