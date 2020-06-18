Motorcyclist airlifted after rope rescue from steep embankment near Fintry

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews rescued a motorcyclist who went over a 40-foot embankment just north of Fintry on Thursday afternoon.

The incident along Westside Road, near Firwood Road, saw emergency crews stop traffic in both directions and the eventual arrival of an air ambulance.

A rope-rescue team pulled the north-bound motorcyclist to safety, and then into the waiting air ambulance.

The motorcylist was placed onto a stretcher after being pulled from the embankment. Global News

An emergency official said the motorcyclist was conscious when he was loaded onto the helicopter.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to assist North Westside Fire Rescue.

A photo of the damaged motorcycle. Global News