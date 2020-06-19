Coronavirus: Many City of Winnipeg services, including weddings, to reopen Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Winnipeg says several services will open up Monday, in light of the further relaxing of restrictions during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial health officials announced earlier this week that Manitoba would move into Phase 3 of reopening the economy, starting Sunday.

City officials said several things will reopen, including City Hall.

“The Council Building at City Hall will reopen to the public under limited circumstances,” said officials, noting people will still have to social distance and comply with enhanced cleaning protocols.

Meeting rooms will have a maximum capacity of 25 people.

“A waiting area in the Mayor’s Foyer will be set up to accommodate the delegations in the event the meeting room is at capacity.” Tweet This

Delegations who want to appear by video will be allowed to do so, they added.

City Clerk’s Department

The front counter on the main floor in the Susan A. Thompson Building will reopen for the following services:

Receipt of legal services against the City of Winnipeg

Receipt and processing of Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) requests

Receipt of applications for Assessment appeals

Receipt of appeals of development and regulatory orders

Commissioner for Oath services

Providing proof of life for pensioners

Certifying true copies of documents

Selling marriage licenses

Only two people will be allowed at the front counter at a time, said officials.

Those wanting to get married at City Hall may again do so.

“Attendance will be limited to 10 people at indoor ceremonies in the Susan A. Thompson Building, 15 people at indoor ceremonies in the Council Building, and 25 people at outdoor ceremonies.”

Guests will still have to social distance, said the city.

The city archives will also reopen by appointment. Those wishing to make an appointment should call 204-986-5325.