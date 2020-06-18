Menu

Advertisement
Crime

5-year-old girl dies after drowning in Woolwich: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 3:24 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 3:27 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A five-year-old girl died as a result of accidental drowning in Woolwich over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police stated Thursday.

Police say emergency services answered a call Saturday at a pond near Snyders Flats Road at around 6 p.m. for the report of an accidental drowning.

Police say the girl was found in the pond and taken to a hospital outside of the region.

They say they were informed that she had died on Monday.

Police say no more information about the incident will be provided.

