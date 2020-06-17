Charges pending from Wellesley collision that sent motorcyclist to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are pending from a Tuesday night collision in Wellesley that sent a female motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a 26-year-old man from Wellesley was driving westbound on Weimar Line in a Toyota Corolla at around 6:30 p.m. when he tried to pass a farm vehicle as they approached a hill. They say the car collided with the farm vehicle before careening into a motorcycle which was being driven by a 51-year-old woman.

Police say the woman was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital with serious injuries.

The car and motorcycle were severely damaged.

Weimar Line was closed between Greenwood Hill and Hackbart roads for several hours on Tuesday night as police investigated the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.