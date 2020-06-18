Menu

Crime

Man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Kitchener Wednesday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 11:35 am
Updated June 18, 2020 12:07 pm
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate the overnight stabbing.
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate the overnight stabbing. Global News

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Kitchener late Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to the incident, which occurred near Victoria Street South and Belmont Avenue West, at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Charges pending from Wellesley collision that sent motorcyclist to hospital, police say

Police say officers found a Kitchener man who had been stabbed several times.

Their initial investigation revealed the wounded man had gotten into an argument with several other men and was then stabbed several times.

Police say the victim was transported to an out-of-town hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: 1 in serious condition after shooting in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

They warn residents to expect an increased police in the area on Thursday as they continue to investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

