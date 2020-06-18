Man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Kitchener Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Kitchener late Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to the incident, which occurred near Victoria Street South and Belmont Avenue West, at around 10 p.m.

Police say officers found a Kitchener man who had been stabbed several times.

Their initial investigation revealed the wounded man had gotten into an argument with several other men and was then stabbed several times.

Police say the victim was transported to an out-of-town hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

They warn residents to expect an increased police in the area on Thursday as they continue to investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.