1 in serious condition after shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a male victim is in serious condition after a shooting in Kitchener Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive, just west of Highway 8, shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As of early Thursday, police didn’t release a description of the suspects. However, officers said a dark-coloured vehicle may have been seen fleeing toward Highway 401.

Anyone with information was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Possible dark-coloured vehicle seen fleeing the area towards Highway 401. Please call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. https://t.co/ZM9M2PBMlE — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 11, 2020

